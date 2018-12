Clemson’s comfort vs. Pitt’s newness, Swinney draws from ACC Championship experience

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Clemson’s grown comfortable playing on college football’s biggest stages, while Pittsburgh is getting their first taste of life on top of the conference. But it wasn’t always like this for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Clemson’s head coach breaks down how his experience of the ACC Championship has changed from his first appearance in 2009 to the Tigers’ sixth trip under his watch in 2018.