Complimentary tickets for USofC Akron game misinterpreted

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Contrary to what you may have heard, there are no free tickets available for the general public for the University of South Carolina game with Akron tomorrow.

Earlier in the week the University offered tickets to various groups in the area that were intended for their use only.

that was misinterpreted and members of the public began reserving those tickets.

In a statement released today, Athletics Department spokesperson Steve Fink says he hopes fans respect the intention of the offer of complimentary tickets to community groups and the military only.