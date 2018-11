CPD looking for man accused of exposing himself to two women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to two women.

Investigators say a man driving a gray car exposed himself to the women on Wheat Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Police say he was sitting inside a grey Hyundai Elantra at the time of the incident. If you have any information you are asked to call Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.