Man arrested in connection with burglary and attempted criminal sexual conduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Twenty-three-year-old Kaleel McCown has been arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a home and making sexual demands.

The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman during a burglary.

McCown is charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, attempted burglary and kidnapping after police say he forced his way inside a home on Baileys Street around midnight Thursday.

Authorities say when the victim didn’t comply, McCown allegedly hit her in the face repeatedly.

Police say McCown ran away but was found later at another home on Baileys Street.