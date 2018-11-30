Swinney looks ahead to ACC Championship showdown vs. Pitt

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will look to lead his No. 2 Tigers to an unprecedented fourth-straight outright ACC Championship Saturday when his team takes on Pittsburgh at Bank of Amercia Stadium at 8 p.m. on ABC Columbia.

On Friday, Swinney previewed the matchup against the Panthers, how the 2016 Pitt team that defeated Clemson on their way to a National Championship compares to the 2018 edition, and what experience in big stage environments will do to help his team in their latest test.