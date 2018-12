Gamecock offensive lineman suffers leg injury Saturday against Akron

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock offensive lineman Zack Bailey, a mainstay on USC’s offensive line for three years, broke his fibula Saturday against Akron.

“It’s a non-weight baring bone, so that’s a good thing at the end of the day,” said Will Muschamp during his postgame press conference Saturday.

Bailey will miss USC’s bowl game but is projected to be drafted in this year’s NFL Draft.