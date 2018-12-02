At 13-0, ACC Champion Clemson keeps dreaming

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – December 1, 2018 is the date Clemson completed the first outright four-peat in ACC Football history. It’s also the 10 year anniversary of Dabo Swinney being named the full-time head coach of the Tigers.

Coach’s program celebrated the occasion by defeating Coastal champ Pittsburgh 42-10 in Charlotte, all but sealing a fourth-consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

While the Tigers wait to see their path will look like in the postseason, Dabo Swinney, Austin Bryant, Tee Higgins, and Trevor Lawrence discuss what makes their 13-0 season special so far, and what approach they’ll take dreaming on.