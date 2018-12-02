Man dies after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Gaston man is dead after a shooting at a Richland County nightclub Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30am at Candyland, which is located at 1715 Percival Road.

Deputies say they found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

Terrence Maxwell Kinley, 36, died at the scene, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.