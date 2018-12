Swinney sums up “joy” of winning fourth-straight ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Following Clemson’s 42-10 win over Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Saturday night, Dabo Swinney described the feelings of reaching a 13-0 record, all but clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff once again, and how the accomplishments of his program reflect the dreams he had when he was named the Tigers’ full time head coach 10 years ago to the day.