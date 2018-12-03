Baylor bests USC in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 18/19 South Carolina women’s basketball fell in its SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against No. 4/5 Baylor 94-69 at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday night. Sophomore forward LeLe Grissett notched her first career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in the loss.

Led by junior guard Te’a Cooper with 16 points, the Gamecocks had four in double figures with junior guard Tyasha Harris reaching double figures for the third time in as many games with 10 points to go with her four assists and four rebounds. Senior forward Alexis Jennings nearly notched her second double-double of the season with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go with nine rebounds, including five on the offensive end.

Baylor jumped out to a 16-3 to begin the game and ended the quarter with a 16-4 run to hold a 32-13 advantage over the Gamecocks after the first quarter. Junior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan came off the bench to spark South Carolina’s offense, scoring four including an impressive drive down the lane into the long Baylor frontcourt. Baylor went on to lead the Gamecocks 57-35 at the end of the first half.

The South Carolina defense made some notable adjustments at halftime, and it showed on the scoreboard, holding the Bears to 6-of-16 (.375) and forcing multiple turnovers. During the third quarter, the Gamecocks held Baylor scoreless for 3:23, and outrebounded the Bears 14-10.

Despite trailing by 22 at halftime, the Gamecocks did not let that stop them from being competitive in the second half. Baylor outscored South Carolina by just three, with the Gamecocks outrebounding the Bears 25-19. The Bears were able to hold the Gamecocks away, and took home the win.

GAMECHANGER

Baylor finished the first half shooting 24-of-37, including 4-of-6 from long range, to establish its offense early.

QUOTABLE DAWN STALEY

“I think LeLe can play wherever though,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “She’s the type of player that just wants to help the team. But she is rebounding the ball, and that’s something that we weren’t consistently getting. She quarterbacks our full court press.”

KEY STAT

South Carolina shook off a tough first quarter to play it close in the remaining three periods, giving up just six points combined over the final 30 minutes of the game.

NOTABLES

With a team-leading 16 points, Cooper has now led the Gamecocks in scoring five times this season.

Harris has scored in double figures in three-straight games, including 10 points against Baylor.

Grissett’s double-double is the Gamecocks’ second of the season, joining Jennings as the only other Gamecock with a double-double this season.

The Gamecocks held Baylor to 42 total rebounds, tying a season-low for the Lady Bears.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (4-4) wrap up their three-game homestand on Wed., Dec. 5, against Appalachian State at 7 p.m. South Carolina then travels to Duke on Sun., Dec. 9, at 2 p.m.