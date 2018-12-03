Deebo Samuel sitting out Belk Bowl, closing Carolina career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Deebo Samuel announced on Instagram Monday afternoon that he has played his last game in garnet and black, skipping the Belk Bowl to focus on the NFL Draft.

Announced earlier in the day as a first-team All-SEC selection at kick and punt returner and a second-team pick at wide receiver, Samuel finished fourth in the league with 882 receiving yards, fifth with 62 catches, and second with 11 touchdown grabs.

The senior from Inman also returned 23 kicks for 570 yards, leading the Southeastern Conference in yards per return (24.78), while scoring the only kick return touchdown in the conference in 2018.

He also threw a touchdown pass in the Georgia game and recovered a fumble for another TD against Akron Saturday, in what will now be his last game at Carolina.

Samuel has had a history of injuries in his first three seasons at USC, notably a broken leg suffered three games into a breakout 2017 junior year where he scored six touchdowns in just over 10 quarters of play. Deebo played in just five games as a freshman and 10 as a sophomore. 2018 marked the first year he played a full regular season.

On 6/1/14, we became family. Thank you for believing in me, inspiring me, and being an important part of my story. I can never repay you for the impact you’ve had on my life. Thank you for everything, Gamecock Nation. Forever To Thee! pic.twitter.com/k5KCEOYKhI — UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@Uno_Captain) December 3, 2018