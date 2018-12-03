Deebo Samuel sitting out Belk Bowl, closing Carolina career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Deebo Samuel announced on Instagram Monday afternoon that he has played his last game in garnet and black, skipping the Belk Bowl to focus on the NFL Draft.

Announced earlier in the day as a first-team All-SEC selection at kick and punt returner and a second-team pick at wide receiver, Samuel finished fourth in the league with 882 receiving yards, fifth with 62 catches, and second with 11 touchdown grabs.

The senior from Inman also returned 23 kicks for 570 yards, leading the Southeastern Conference in yards per return (24.78), while scoring the only kick return touchdown in the conference in 2018.

He also threw a touchdown pass in the Georgia game and recovered a fumble for another TD against Akron Saturday, in what will now be his last game at Carolina.

Samuel has had a history of injuries in his first three seasons at USC, notably a broken leg suffered three games into a breakout 2017 junior year where he scored six touchdowns in just over 10 quarters of play. Deebo played in just five games as a freshman and 10 as a sophomore. 2018 marked the first year he played a full regular season.

June 1, 2014 … We became family •Thank you for brightening my world on my worst days •Thank you for inspiring me and not even knowing it •Thank you for always believing in me even when things were rough •Thank you for being an important part to my story •Thank you for the struggles we went through because without it I wouldn’t have found my strength •I appreciate you more because of the road We’ve travelled through injuries, heartache and adversity as a whole. My story brought me to your doorstep and I wouldn’t revise it for nothing. •You changed my life without even trying, and I don’t think I could ever tell you how much you all mean to me. •The impact on my life you all have made I can never repay. I owe you more than you’ll ever know, Please don’t ever forget me because I will never forget you. Forever To Thee I love you Gamecock Nation ♥️

