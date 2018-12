Hootie and Blowish are back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLOo) – Hootie and the Blowfish announced a new tour Monday.

The Group Therapy Tour will be the band’s first in more than a decade. Hootie and the Blowfish debuted in 1994 with one of the most popular albums of that time.

The Group Therapy Tour will stop at Colonial Life Arena Sept. 13.