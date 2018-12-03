It’s Happening: Hootie and the Blowfish announce Tour, coming to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of South Carolina’s most iconic groups is getting the band back together for a tour in 2019.

In a release Monday, Colonial Life Arena announced that Hootie & the Blowfish, with special guests Barenaked Ladies, will play Colonial Life Arena on Friday September 13, 2019.

Band Members, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld announced they will embark on the Group Therapy Tour in 2019.

Information about tickets were released Monday from CLA :

Citi is the official presale credit card for the Group Therapy Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today at 10:00 AM until Thursday, December 6 at 10:00 PM through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Hootie & the Blowfish fan club members can also access an exclusive pre-sale starting today, Dec. 3, at 10 AM. Barenaked Ladies fans who have purchased VIP packages in the past will receive an exclusive code to purchase tickets early on Wednesday, Dec. 5 starting at 10 AM before they go on sale to the general public this Friday, Dec. 7 at www.LiveNation.com.