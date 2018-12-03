LCSD: Motorcyclist shoots into moving car on I-26 injuring one person

Josh Berry,

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on I-26 in Lexington County.

According to deputies, witnesses say a man on a motorcycle fired shots into a moving car on the interstate. One person was injured.

It happened near exit 113 and HWY 302 but the victim stopped on Charleston Highway two miles further down the interstate after being fired at. That’s where the Sheriff’s Department is investigating in a business parking lot.

LCSD says crime scene investigators are processing the car and collecting potential evidence from the immediate area.

