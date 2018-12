Ready for the Belk Bowl: Coach Will Muschamp shares his thoughts on the Gamecocks going bowling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina Gamecocks have earned a trip to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte.

The bowl invitation was announced Sunday.

The Gamecocks will face The Virginia Cavaliers on December 29 at Noon. Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp previews Carolina’s trip to the Belk Bowl before his team takes on Virginia at the end of the month.