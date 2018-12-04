CPD: Car stolen from Harbison Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A car was stolen from the parking lot of the Walmart off Harbison Boulevard on Tuesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department’s Twitter account.

Police were responding to a call, and believe the car left the area while officers were on scene.

We’ve received inquiries from citizens asking about an emergency call for service at the WalMart in Harbison. It’s believed that a man was in possession of a stolen vehicle and left the area while CPD officers were on scene. We’re working on getting more information. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 5, 2018

