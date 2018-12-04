CPD: Car stolen from Harbison Walmart

Alondra De La Rosa,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A car was stolen from the parking lot of the Walmart off Harbison Boulevard on Tuesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department’s Twitter account.

Police were responding to a call, and believe the car left the area while officers were on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

