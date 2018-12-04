Economists forecast economic tug-of-war

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina can expect an economic tug-of-war in 2019.

That is according to two economists at USC’s Darla Moore School of Business.

Doug Woodward and Joseph Von Neesen released their annual economic outlook report Tuesday morning.

According to the report, although market fundamentals like jobs, income and consumer spending remain strong, rising interest rates and changes in international trade policy, like tariffs, threaten to temper economic growth in 2019.

The report was delivered Tuesday morning at USC’s 38th annual Economic Outlook Conference.