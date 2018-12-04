Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant transferring to SEC school

Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant announced Tuesday night he’d be transferring to an SEC school.

Bryant posted on twitter that he intends to transfer to Missouri, picking the Tigers over Auburn, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Mississippi State.

Bryant lost his starting job back in September when the Tigers announced they’d go with freshman Trevor Lawrence against Syracuse. Shortly after, Bryant announced his decision to transfer after playing in just four games for the Tigers this season.

Due to the NCAA’s new rules on transfers, Bryant was able to take a redshirt this season since he played in four or less games.

The transfer from Calhoun Falls, SC completed 67% of his passes this season for 461 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing for 379 and 6 TD’s.