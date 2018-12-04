SC State University student reportedly robbed at gunpoint

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State University campus police say a student was reportedly robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Officers say the armed robbery happened behind Earle Hall on campus grounds.

Officials say the suspect was driving a dark colored vehicle.

No word of any injuries at this time.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, you are urged to call the Campus Police at 803-536-7188.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

