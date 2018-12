Sumter murder suspect arrested on unrelated stalking, assault charge

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A man wanted in connection with the death of a Sumter man is in custody on unrelated charges.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office tells us Carter Strother was arrested Monday accused of stalking and assault and battery.

Last week the Sumter Police Department called Strother a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of Chester Stavis.