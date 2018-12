USPS will not make normal deliveries Wednesday for day of mourning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Regular mail delivery will not run Wednesday (12/5).

The US Postal Service is suspending regular mail deliveries, to honor President George H.W. Bush.

Wednesday is a national day of mourning for the 41st president.

USPS retail services and offices will also be closed but the service will still do limited package deliveries, to prevent interruption in its holiday season operations.