Elijah Thomas’ double-double key in Clemson’s 65-60 victory

CLEMSON, S.C. — Elijah Thomas posted his 13th career double-double in just 26 minutes of action with 17 points and 12 rebounds to help energize Clemson University men’s basketball to a 65-60 win over Saint Peter’s on Tuesday night.

Thomas has manufactured 12 double-doubles in a Clemson uniform and the team is 10-2 overall in those games.

The Tigers (6-2) were led offensively by Marcquise Reed’s game-high 21 points in a game-high 38 minutes. Reed finished 9-for-11 at the free throw line. Shelton Mitchell also finished in double-figures with 15 points.

Clemson got off to a quick start behind Reed, who opened the game with six-straight points, but would be toe-to-toe with the Peacocks (2-6) and tied 28-28 after the opening stanza.

Both teams traded blows in the second half, but the key bucket didn’t come until there was 39 seconds left in regulation. With a 59-58 lead, Clyde Trapp drove to the middle of the point and strong-armed a right-handed banked-in layup to push the Tigers’ lead to three. Four free throws from Thomas and Mitchell would seal the five-point victory.

The Peacocks finished 10-for-21 from long range, while the Tigers shot just 2-for-14 – a 30-6 point advantage for Saint Peter’s. However, Clemson finished 23-for-30 at the foul line and gritted out the victory.

The Tigers will return to the floor on Saturday, Dec. 8 in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center for the 2018 Never Forget Tribute Classic. Clemson will face No. 22 Mississippi State at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

