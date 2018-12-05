For a limited time you can go to McDonald’s to get a Whopper.

COLUMBIA S.C (WOLO)- There is the Montagues and the Capulets, Tom and Jerry; but in the battle of the burgers, you have McDonald’s and Burger King.

Burger King just announced its newest promotion on its mobile app that allows you to get its famous Whopper, for just one cent.

The one stipulation, you have to be within a 600 mile radius of McDonald’s to redeem the deal.

The so called “Whopper Detour” and runs until December 12th.

The fast food chain acknowledges that its directions are rather confusing, with a promotion video showing people going inside McDonald’s to get their burger.