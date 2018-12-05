Kroger’s Atlanta Division, including SC, not effected by major beef recall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Felix Turner, Kroger’s Atlanta Division corporate affairs manager, stores located in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina are not affected by the recent ground beef recall.

This comes after a major recall of more than five million pound of ground beef.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection service, 5.1 million pounds of beef products packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 were recalled due to salmonella contamination.

As a reminder, if you have any of the recalled beef, you should throw it away or return it to the store you bought it from.

