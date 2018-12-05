Richland One hosts first ever school showcase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland One School District had a first ever showcase of schools Wednesday night.

Parents and community members gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to learn about the Districts’ many schools and the programs, services and resources each has to offer.

Each Richland One School and program had a booth with representatives to provide information and answer questions.

The District plans to follow up on the event with visitations and open houses at schools.