Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell wins Ted Hendricks Award

CHICAGO, ILL. – Ted Hendricks and the Ted Hendricks Foundation are proud to announce that the recipient of the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award is Clelin Ferrell of Clemson University. Final-round voting concluded Dec. 5 and Ferrell was the recipient of exactly 50 percent of our selection committee’s responses. This is the 17th season for the Hendricks Award, presented each year to the top defensive end in the nation.

The four finalists for this year’s award are outstanding representatives of collegiate athletics. Two were two-time Hendricks Award finalists and three decided to forego the 2018 NFL draft to remain at their universities. The final vote for this year’s recipient was extremely competitive, with all four finalists receiving strong support.

The award’s namesake spoke to each of his finalists over the past few days and expressed his pride in being associated with this group of young men. When it came time to announce his 2018 recipient, Ted Hendricks had the following to say.



“All four of our finalists were capable of winning the award this year. As our selection committee’s choice, Clelin Ferrell is an exceptional role model – on and off the field. It was great to see him return to Clemson this season and join us as a finalist for the second consecutive year! We are proud to add him to our list as the 17th recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award.”

For more information about our 2018 recipient, please visit TedHendricks.com.

The 2018 Hendricks Award presentation dinner will take place in the spring of 2019 (time and place to be announced).

The Ted Hendricks Foundation would like to thank our selection committee for their continued interest and support. We look forward to your continued participation!

2018 TED HENDRICKS AWARD FINALISTS Josh Allen – Kentucky Clelin Ferrell – Clemson Jaylon Ferguson – Louisiana Tech Sutton Smith – Northern Illinois