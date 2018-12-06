Honor Heroes with something green

Tyler Ryan learns about the Wreaths Across America program

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–On December 15 Veteran grave stones in over 1400 cemeteries across the country will be decorated with wreaths, as a simple way to honor our Heroes. The program dates back to the early 1990’s when Morrill Worcester of the Worcester Wreath Company realized a dream he had since twelve years old of ensuring that the final resting places of soldiers were decorated with a wreath for the holidays.

According to Heather Leigh, the program started out with some surplus wreaths he had from his own store, and the program has since grown to over 1400 cemeteries, including Arlington National Cemetery, and Leigh’s own Greenhaven Memorial Gardens and Life Tribute Center.

