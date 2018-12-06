Paper lantern workshop prepares for the darkest day of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – City Park Rangers and the Columbia Art Center teamed up Wednesday night to host a paper lantern workshop in leu of the Winter Solstice Lantern Parade.

The paper lanterns are built with bamboo and repurposed paper and are able to hold a battery and LED light. Those building the lanterns aim to light up the sky on the longest, darkest day of the year.

The Winter Solstice Lantern Parade will be held at Riverfront Park at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The celebration will feature food, drinks and live entertainment.