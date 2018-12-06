SCSO: Man attempted to buy a car with a forged check

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A Florence man has been arrested for trying to buy a car with a counterfeit check.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has charged 31-year-old Marcus Blair with forgery after deputies say he forged a check for 85-hundred dollars and tried to buy a car with it.

Investigators say the dealer contacted law enforcement to verify the checks authenticity. Blair is now being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.