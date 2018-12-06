SCSO: Man attempted to buy a car with a forged check

ABC Team,

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A Florence man has been arrested for trying to buy a car with a counterfeit check.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has charged 31-year-old Marcus Blair with forgery after deputies say he forged a check for 85-hundred dollars and tried to buy a car with it.

Investigators say the dealer contacted law enforcement to verify the checks authenticity. Blair is now being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Categories: Local News, News, Sumter
Share

Related

Letter written by Einstein sells for $2.4 million
Richland One hosts first ever school showcase
Kroger’s Atlanta Division, including SC, not...
Man accused of shooting at Columbia police officer...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android