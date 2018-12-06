USC tree lighting celebrates the season of giving on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –  The University of South Carolina is glowing with holiday spirit after the 64th annual Christmas tree lighting.

It was the tenth and last tree lighting ceremony, though, for University President Harris Pastides.

Dr. Pastides announced his retirement in October, after serving ten years as university president.

The ceremony also celebrated the season of giving and Carolina Cares and the partnership with the Salvation Army.

