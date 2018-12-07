City’s Green Bonds will help address stormwater system issues

ABC Team,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia is issuing its first ever Green Bonds to fund stormwater system improvements.

The city’s $37.9 million bond issue is the first in the nation for standalone stormwater upgrades. Proceeds from the bonds will be used to address the city’s flooding and stormwater drainage issues.

The upgrades include improvements to channels and storm sewers, restoration to streams and improve the city’s ability to handle future flooding.

