Congress moves to avoid immediate government shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOLO)- Congress has approved a two-week extension to avoid an immediate government shutdown.

The stopgap spending measure would push the deadline of when funding will expire for several government agencies from December 7th to December 21st.

All that is left is a signature from the president. If signed, lawmakers could succeed in avoiding a partial shutdown for this week, but the threat for a shut down is still possible.

Both democrats and republicans remain divided over the President’s agenda to build a $5 billion border wall.