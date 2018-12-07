Congress moves to avoid immediate government shutdown

Sierra Artemus,

WASHINGTON D.C.  (WOLO)- Congress has approved a  two-week extension to avoid an immediate government shutdown.

Congress moves to avoid immediate government shutdown

The stopgap spending measure would push the deadline of when funding will expire for several government agencies from December 7th to December 21st.

All that is left is a signature from the president. If signed,  lawmakers could succeed in avoiding a partial shutdown for this week, but the threat for a shut down is still possible.

Both democrats and republicans remain divided over the President’s agenda to build a $5 billion border wall.

Categories: National News, News, Politics
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

Congressional debate held just ahead of General el...
AG Wilson joins coalition to protect employees fro...
US plans to build 8 border wall prototypes
Government Shutdown Averted

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android