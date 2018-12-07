Fake Charities: Scammers using your generosity against you

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Everyone is in the giving spirit with the holidays quickly approaching. There are so many great charities to give to this holiday season, but Consumer Affairs says to be wary of charities you don’t know because scammers are ready to take advantage of your generosity.

“Literally anyone and everyone fall for these,” Bailey Parker said, a spokesperson with Consumer Affairs.

“If people call up I say we didn’t budget for you this year or whatever until I can look them up and see if they’re a worthy cause,” Aresa Boykin said. Boykin does exactly what Consumer Affairs says you should do if a charity gives you a call and asks for money over the phone.

“I just try to give to the charities I know and we do our research,” Twila Sandt said.

“Make sure the majority of the money is that’s given is going to the cause and not the administration of the cause,” Charles Sandt said.

Unfortunately, scammers aren’t just hiding behind fake charities to take your money. They are claiming to be your utility company, the IRS, or even a lottery or sweepstakes group saying you won money– but first, pay up in gift cards.

“They’re going to ask for you to take a picture of that number on the back and then the scratch number, which is basically the pin. They’re going to ask you to scratch off the pin, take a picture of it and send it to them… They’ll threaten to turn off your heat. Your power. So it’s very urgent. A lot of these scams are extremely urgent. The IRS scam they say the police are going to come to your house and arrest you,” Parker said. Parker added scammers will ask for any gift card, but most popular ones they ask for are Google Play, eBay, iTunes, and Amazon. If you think you have been scammed and you catch it early enough, call the store you bought the gift cards from and make sure to call Consumer Affairs.

Check Secretary of State Office to see a list of charities that make the naughty or nice list. If you think you have been scammed call Consumer affairs or visit their website.