Hootie and the Blowfish add second Columbia show

Rob Dew,

Hootie and the Blowfish Tour Logo 2019, image courtesy Hootie/Twitter image from CLA

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia’s local-band-done-good is bringing its reunion tour to the Soda City not once but twice.

Friday Colonial Life Arena announced Hootie and the Blowfish will play Thursday, Sept. 12th and Friday Sept. 13th.

The Thursday show was announced earlier this week but the area says tickets sold out within minutes prompting the band to add a second show.

Pre-sale tickets for the Sept. 12th show go on sale on Monday Dec. 10th, general public sales start Wednesday Dec. 14th.

 

