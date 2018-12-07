SCE&G customers could have new rates as early as next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SCE&G customers could have a definintive answer next week on what the future of their electric bill will look like after shelling out cash for years to two nuclear reactors that were never finished.

The Public Service Commission plans to set the rate on Dec. 14 at a meeting.

At the same time, the commission will likely determine whether or not SCE&G’s proposed merger with Dominion Energy can go forward.

SCE&G customers paid more than two billion dollars for VC Summer reactors that never produced power.