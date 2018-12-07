Walgreens teams up with FedEx to launch prescription delivery service

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- You may need to get to the pharmacy but you either don’t have time or maybe not a way to get there. Walgreens has teamed up with FedEx to launch a next day delivery service.

The new program is called “Walgreens express”. With a $5 fee, you can place orders before 4 p.m. on weekdays, and will be available nationwide.

CVS Pharmacy started a similar service earlier this year.

Walgreens and FedEx began the partnership last year when the drugstore chain began offering package drop-off and pick-up services at several locations.

Delivery programs helps chains like Walgreens stay afloat in a time where Amazon threatens sales, due to its convenient delivery options.

Amazon launched its version of prescription delivery back in June.

Unfortunately, same day services won’t be available here in the Midlands but it will be available in cities like New York, Chicago, and Dallas.