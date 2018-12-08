Christmas Donation Party hosted by Columbia Animal Services-here’s how to donate

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)–Looking to fill some stockings for furry friends this Holiday? The Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Christmas donation party and they’d like to invite you.

The Donation party is Saturday, December 15th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at 127 Humane Lane.

The Columbia Animal Shelter says it will be collecting items from a wish-list, while serving hot chocolate and refreshments, and giving away door prizes. According to organizers, there will also be a raffle drawing for a Mini Google Home.

Some items on the wish list include:

Dry puppy/kitten food

Wet puppy/kitten food

Blankets and Towels

Bleach and Laundry Detergent

Hand Sanitizer and Soap

Everyone is invited to come out and learn more about becoming a foster parent for animals in need during the cold winter months, say Animal Services officials.

For more information, call 803-776-7387.