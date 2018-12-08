Lake Murray decks the halls with annual Christmas event

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —Get ready to step back in time to the days of Christmas old.

Thursday we were able to get a sneak peak of the annual holiday open house at the Lake Murray Visitors Center.

During the weekend long event the doors will open to Christmas past and present. Local garden clubs and volunteers are decking already in the yuletide spirit as they deck the halls.

If you would like to check the event out you have plenty of time. The free event runs on the following days and times listed below:

  • Saturday – 10AM-3PM
  • Sunday – 12Noon -4PM
