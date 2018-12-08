SC EMD Tips on preparing for Winter Weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s winter and that means the potential for winter weather. Officials at SC EMD say even if we don’t get a flake of snow, or an inch of ice, be prepared, since winter weather will come sooner or later.

SCEMD says February is the coldest month of the year for South Carolina, and while that sounds like it’s a long ways away, they want people to get their supplies ready now so they’re not having to go out on icy or dangerous roads to grab that one item they forgot.

“The main thing is having enough of those supplies on hand that you and your family can live off of them for at least a week. Especially during a winter storm when there’s a potential for power outages.” “Extra charging sources for your mobile devices. If power is out, you can’t use your mobile charger, if you plug it into your car your battery might go dead. So, extra battery packs for your phone if there’s cell service. ”

Trooper David Jones ” Make sure your vehicles adequate. Your fuel is topped off, your fluids are topped off, your tires are okay. if you’re going to be traveling that you carry a cell phone and it’s fully charged, a blanket or some jackets, and maybe even some snacks.”