Coroner: 3 dead from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say three men in South Carolina are dead after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

York County sheriff’s deputies tell media outlets they were called around 5 p.m. Saturday to a home in Rock Hill, where three men were found unconscious and not breathing.

Deputies say they don’t suspect foul play in the men’s deaths. Firefighters reported elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home, and sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris says officers found a generator being worked on inside the home.

No names have been released, and an investigation is ongoing. Faris says the men’s ages ranged from 25 to 37 years old.