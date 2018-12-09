SC ups relief request for Hurricane Florence aftermath

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s governor says the state’s delegation will be able to request more funds to provide relief following Hurricane Florence.

In a letter obtained Saturday by The Associated Press, Gov. Henry McMaster told U.S. Rep. Tom Rice he was increasing the estimate for community development block grant relief from $108 million to $435 million at Rice’s request.

That brings the total of estimated storm damage to more than $930 million.

McMaster wrote that an appropriation request should note the increase is “in response to the number of homes affected by Hurricane Florence and the substantive flooding that followed.”

In a letter to the state’s congressional delegation, McMaster wrote last month that more than 2,000 homes were damaged by hurricane-related flooding in counties in the northeastern portion of South Carolina.