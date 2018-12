Donations still welcome, needed after annual Vets Charity Ride

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – There’s still opportunities to help out some of our local veterans.

The Annual Vets Charity Ride for the Ccolumbia VA health care system kicked off over the weekend.

Dozens of gifts were unloaded over at the Dorn VA on Monday (12/10).

Organizers say donations are still welcome and needed.