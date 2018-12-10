Local Church feeding the homeless

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some people looking to seek shelter from the cold are getting help from a Midlands church.

Friendship Baptist Church continues the tradition of feeding Columbia’s less fortunate.

The church hosts the meal on the second Saturday of each month.

When ABC Columbia visited over the weekend, they offered a special meal feeding nearly 200 homeless.

Along with food, they offer scripture as part of the meal. Volunteers also provide clothing and sleeping bags.