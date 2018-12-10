RCSD: 13-year-old used stolen gun to shoot at classmate before getting on the bus to school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A 13-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a classmate off school campus.

The unidentified juvenile faces charges of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18, first-degree burglary and petty larceny.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the charges are connected to a shooting incident involving Hand Middle School students on December 3.

It happened in the area of Starboard Way and Spindrift Lane.

The teenager in question boarded the school bus afterward, unarmed. He was removed from the school bus by a Richland County deputy. The incident did not take place on school grounds.

RCSD says the teen stole the firearm from a family member after breaking into the family member’s home. The weapon was found by the teen’s mother in her home and turned over to the sheriff’s department.