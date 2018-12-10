Two former Gamecocks join Heathwood Hall baseball staff

Former South Carolina and professional baseball players Brian Buscher and Joey Pankake will join the Heathwood Hall Baseball program in the spring of 2019.

Buscher, who served as the Head Baseball Coach at Heathwood in 2012, was an All-American at South Carolina in 2003 and started on two College World Series teams, before being drafted into the professional ranks, which included two and a half years with Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins. He returns to Heathwood, after serving as an assistant coach at USC, where he worked with the Gamecock hitters and infielders. Buscher will join Coach Brian White’s Varsity staff in a similar capacity.

“I’m excited to have Brian return to Heathwood to help develop the young men in our baseball program.” Coach White adds. “Having his experience, both as a coach and player, is a great addition to what we are building with Highlander Baseball.”

Pankake, recently completed his professional career, where he spent four years in Minor League Baseball with the Detroit Tigers organization. He earned All-Defensive SEC honors at South Carolina in 2014 before being drafted. Pankake will serve as the Head Coach of the B-Team, and will assist with the Varsity team as well.

“Joey will bring great knowledge and enthusiasm to our program, and I know will be able to connect with our players in a terrific way.” White had to say on Pankake. “He’s been a Division 1 and professional player, and will be able to help develop all of the players in our program, particularly with the young B-Team in their growth and development.”

Practice for the 2019 Highlander Baseball season will begin with the SCISA Throwing Sessions on January 7th for pitchers and catchers, and first full practices begin on January 22nd.