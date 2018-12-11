LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Four people have been arrested in a drug deal shooting case that happened in Lexington County in November, say Deputies.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of the group of suspects on Tuesday (12/11). They’re accused of shooting at four other people inside a vehicle during a drug deal in a restaurant parking lot on November 6.

According to LCSD, Isaiah Allen, 20, and Chris Felder, 19, are charged with four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. Alexandra Kokolis, 21, and Tyler Bradley, 19, are also charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened in the parking lot in the 1400 block of Old Orangeburg Highway. LCSD says investigators determined they had met the other group to buy drugs when the suspects fired shots at the other car and chased it for a short distance.

One man was struck during the gunfire. He has recovered from his injury, according to LCSD.

A news release outlined the arrests, saying:

Felder was arrested last week in Philadelphia. He’s being held by the city’s Department of Prisons while he awaits extradition.

Allen was arrested last week and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Bradley and Kokolis were arrested last month. They have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting conditions of their bail.