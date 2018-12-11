Clemson staff likely to remain in tact through 2019

Mike Gillespie,

Each year, it seems Dabo’s assistants are up for multiple head coaching jobs around the country. This season was no different.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was linked to Texas Tech and Kansas State. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott had drawn interest from Charlotte Athletics Director Mike Hill, while the Tigers other offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was linked to openings at North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

But the opportunities to jump to those programs came and went, and now it seems the Tigers’s coaching staff should remain in tact for the 2019 season.

