Colts sign former Clemson defensive tackle

Mike Gillespie,

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle and former Tiger DeShawn Williams to the practice squad and released defensive end Anthony Winbush from the practice squad.

Williams, 6-1, 295 pounds, spent time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos this season. He spent most of the 2017 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. In 2016, Williams played in four games for the Bengals and tallied two tackles (one solo) and half a sack. As a rookie in 2015, he spent time on Cincinnati’s active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Williams was originally signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2015.

