Search for Two Notch burglary suspect

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Do you recognize this man? The Columbia Police is hoping you can help identify and locate this masked man accused of robbing the business.

According to authorities, once inside the Dollar General on Two Notch Road the man attempted to steal cigarettes, but when that was unsuccessful he instead is accused of taking two cases of beer.

If you know who this man is you’re urged to call crimestoppers anonymously at 1888-CRIME-SC.