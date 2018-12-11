Two Gamecocks named All-Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two University of South Carolina football players were recognized as All-Americans, in a pair of announcements made Monday.

Senior Deebo Samuel was named second-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) as a kick returner. The six-foot, 210-pounder from Inman, S.C., returned 23 kickoffs this season for a 24.8-yard average, including a 90-yard touchdown return against Ole Miss. Samuel wrapped up his Carolina career as the school’s all-time leader in kick return average at 29.0 yards per return, while setting the school record and tying the SEC record with four career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Dylan Wonnum earned Freshman All-America honors as an offensive lineman by 247Sports. The 6-5, 310-pounder took over the right tackle position midway through the season and held that starting slot throughout the season’s final six regular season games. He was previously named to the Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC squad and was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance in his starting debut against Tennessee. He is the first true freshman to start on the offensive line for the Gamecocks since Mike Matulis in 2011.

The Gamecocks (7-5) will face the Virginia Cavaliers (7-5) out of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2018 Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 29. Game time is set for noon and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.